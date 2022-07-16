Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Expands By 256.9%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
UNPSF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
Uni-President China Company Profile
