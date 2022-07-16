Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Expands By 256.9%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the June 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

UNPSF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

Uni-President China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.