Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $133.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.69. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,939,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

