Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Short Interest Update

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHKLY remained flat at $65.69 during trading on Friday. Sinotruk has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $3.8482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

