SolFarm (TULIP) Price Hits $10.69 on Major Exchanges

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SolFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00048844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.

SolFarm Coin Trading

