Sovryn Price Tops $0.63 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $135,005.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002938 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047158 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021865 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001840 BTC.
Sovryn Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,290,726 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
