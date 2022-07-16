SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

