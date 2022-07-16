SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.15) target price on the stock.

SSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.45) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.57) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 324.29 ($3.86).

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 239.60 ($2.85) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.09. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

SSP Group Company Profile

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($1,910,680.30). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 630,100 shares of company stock worth $160,674,902.

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

