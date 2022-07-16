StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $6,419.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,197.76 or 1.00015401 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

SCC is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 10,953,728 coins and its circulating supply is 10,080,922 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd.

StakeCubeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

