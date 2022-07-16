StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Quest Resource Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,151,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,198.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 120,083 shares of company stock worth $583,444 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

