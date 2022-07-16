StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Down 10.2 %

NYSE:OAS opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $181.34.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $652.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.50 million.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

