Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $31.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

