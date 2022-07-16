Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 134.2% in June

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FUJHY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Subaru has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Subaru had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

