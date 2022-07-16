Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $40.77 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $40.77 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.07 or 0.06282250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00077208 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,187,714 coins and its circulating supply is 361,164,325 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.