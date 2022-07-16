Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $503,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 252,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 97,536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

