Switcheo Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (SWTH)

Switcheo (SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Switcheo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. "

