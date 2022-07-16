T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Decreased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

