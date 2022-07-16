Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBLA. Cowen cut their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $354.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $54,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.