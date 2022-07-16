Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.69.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

