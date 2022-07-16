TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $68,194,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

