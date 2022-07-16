TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE:FTI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

