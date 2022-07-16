Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 120.6% in June

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 157,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

