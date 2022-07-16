Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given New SEK 78 Price Target at UBS Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

