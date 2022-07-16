Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 106 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.28%. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

