The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AES has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AES to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

AES Stock Down 0.8 %

AES opened at $20.35 on Friday. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AES by 1,223.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 32.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of AES by 1,502.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

