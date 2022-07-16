The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

