The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $39.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,354,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,840,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 53.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

