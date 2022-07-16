The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.