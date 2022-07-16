Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
THTX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.37. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 154.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
