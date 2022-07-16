Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

THTX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.37. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 154.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

