Theta Fuel Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $275.72 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00099047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00279161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

