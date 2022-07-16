Toko Token (TKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million

Toko Token (TKO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges. Toko Token has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toko Token has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00048847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.

Toko Token Coin Trading

