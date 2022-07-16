TOKPIE (TKP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $26,288.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 74.1% higher against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
