Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 170,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $255.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,430. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

