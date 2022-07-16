TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New €59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($56.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.37.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $167,974,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

