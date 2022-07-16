TRAXIA 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (TM2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One TRAXIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $21,675.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00050861 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022947 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001850 BTC.
TRAXIA Profile
TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co.
