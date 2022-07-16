TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,391 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $72.00. 2,048,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

