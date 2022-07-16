trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

trivago Price Performance

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. trivago had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in trivago by 77.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in trivago by 91.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $425,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago



trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Stories

