Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

