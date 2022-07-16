two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TWO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWOA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. TWO has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

