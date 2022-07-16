U Network Price Tops $0.0000 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. U Network has a market cap of $383,819.44 and approximately $158,717.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UUU is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

