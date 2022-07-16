U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

