UBS Group Begins Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Braze Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,397 shares of company stock worth $5,547,645. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

