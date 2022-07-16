UBS Group Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $50.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

