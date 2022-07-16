UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given New €105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($110.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($110.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($120.00) to €111.00 ($111.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UCB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. UCB has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

