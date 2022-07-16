Unicly Chris McCann Collection Hits Market Capitalization of $31,360.17 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $31,360.17 and $137.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00047315 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022322 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC.
Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile
Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Chris McCann Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.