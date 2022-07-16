Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $58,485.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

