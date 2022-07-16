Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $58,485.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052772 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.