Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.22 and a 200 day moving average of $237.91. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

