Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $7.28 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.34 billion and approximately $237.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.28 or 0.00034251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.
Uniswap Coin Profile
Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,135,451 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
