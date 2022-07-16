United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UAL. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.56.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

