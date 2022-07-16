United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,484 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,801,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Insider Activity

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

