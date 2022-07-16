United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

